Missi finished with 13 points (6-12 FG, 1-4 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and three blocks over 26 minutes during Wednesday's 119-115 victory over Minnesota.

Zion Williamson led the way for the Pelicans in this contest, but there's no question Missi made his presence felt as well, which was no easy feat considering he had to deal with the threat of Rudy Gobert during the entire contest. Missi ended just three boards shy of recording what would've been his fourth double-double since the All-Star break, and he's also scored at a solid rate with double-digit points in five of his last six contests.