Missi contributed nine points (4-7 FG, 1-2 FT), 14 rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal in 34 minutes during Sunday's 119-104 loss to Indiana.

The 14 boards tied the rookie's career high, a mark he's reached three times in the last three weeks. Missi remains an inconsistent offensive contributor, scoring in double digits only once in his last five contests, but he's emerged as a force on the glass -- over the last 10 games he's pulled down double-digit rebounds seven times, averaging 12.8 points, 11.0 boards and 1.5 blocks over that stretch while shooting 57.3 percent from the floor.