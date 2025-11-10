Missi (illness) is available for Monday's game against the Suns, Jim Eichenhofer of the Pelicans' official site reports.

Following a three-game absence with an illness, Missi is good to go Monday. The second-year big man should be able to play his normal role, which figures to cut into the playing time of Kevon Looney most noticeably. Missi has averaged 7.8 points, 6.6 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.2 blocks in 23.2 minutes per contest across five games this season.