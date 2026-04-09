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section: | slug: pelicans-yves-missi-wont-play-vs-boston | sport: basketball | route: article_single_fantasy |
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Pelicans' Yves Missi: Won't play vs. Boston
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1 min read
Missi (hand) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Celtics.
Missi is slated to miss his second game in a row while on the mend from a right hand sprain. He'll have one more chance to take the floor this season Sunday in Minnesota.
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