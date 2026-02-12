Pelicans' Yves Missi: Won't play Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Missi (calf) is listed as out for Wednesday's game against the Heat.
Missi was added to the injury report with a sore left calf less than 30 minutes before tipoff, and he'll wind up being unavailable. His absence should mean more opportunities for Karlo Matkovic, while Kevon Looney could crack the rotation. Missi's next chance to play will come after the All-Star break, when the Pelicans begin a back-to-back Feb. 20.
