Missi won't start in Monday's game against Boston, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports.

The 21-year-old big man will return to game action after missing Friday's loss to the Spurs due to a sprained right ankle, though Saddiq Bey will get the starting nod at center. Missi sustained the ankle injury in Wednesday's season-opening loss to the Grizzlies, during which he recorded five points (2-4 FG, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block in 23 minutes.