Williamson recorded 24 points (10-12 FG, 4-7 FT), two rebounds and two assists in 21 minutes during Thursday's 140-125 loss to the Pelicans.

Williamson has now totaled 47 points, nine rebounds and seven assists across his past 46 minutes of basketball, so he appears to be in good shape. While his rebounding was subpar Thursday, there weren't a lot of opportunities to crash the glass considering the Kings made 53.8 percent of their 93 field goals.