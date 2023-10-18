Williamson recorded 16 points (6-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-5 FT), three rebounds, three assists, five steals and two blocks across 16 minutes in Tuesday's 104-92 preseason win over the Magic.

Williamson was particularly active on the defensive end with his five steals and two blocks, but this is the kind of stat-filling impact he can make when he's engaged and completely healthy, though the latter has been an issue throughout his career thus far. Williamson should hold a prominent role on offense for the Pelicans once the regular season rolls around next week, and he should be in line to deliver solid numbers on both ends of the court if he can stay available on a consistent basis.