Williamson (foot) will play in Wednesday's game against the Clippers, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports.
Williamson has been battling a lingering foot injury but will play through the issue again Wednesday. In his last two games, Williamson has received 22 and 36 minutes, respectively, and is averaging 24.5 points, 5.5 rebounds and 4.5 assists.
