Williamson scored 17 points (7-9 FG, 3-4 FT), along with six rebounds, two assists, the blocks and a steal in 32 minutes Friday night during the Pelicans' 110-104 win over Miami.

Don't be sad that it ended, smile because it happened. Williamson's streak of 20-point games ends at 13 --- the NBA record for a teenager. Ironically, it happened on a night where the rookie was excellent from the field. The Pelicans are now just 4.0 games out of the final playoff spot in the Western Conference, which is a promising trend for Williamson's usage for the remainder of the season.