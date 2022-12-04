Williamson posted 25 points (9-17 FG, 7-11 FT), six rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal over 36 minutes during Sunday's 121-106 win over the Nuggets.

Williamson posted his fourth straight 20-point performance, finishing second on the team in scoring and shots made. Williamson has scored 20 or more points in 13 games this season, including in seven of the last 10 contests.