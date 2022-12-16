Williamson ended Thursday's 132-129 overtime loss to the Jazz with 31 points (12-24 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 6-8 FT), eight rebounds, eight assists and two blocks in 42 minutes.

Williamson is rolling right now, having scored at least 25 points in eight consecutive games. His free throws and lack of three-pointers remain an issue, although everything else is right where we need it to be. In fact, it's fair to say he has surprised many with his assist numbers, currently sitting at 4.4 for the season, and 5.3 over the past two weeks. The fact he is even in the MVP discussion highlights just what a start to the season it has been for Williamson.