Williamson amassed 24 points (10-18 FG, 4-5 FT), 10 rebounds, four assists and one block across 33 minutes during Sunday's 104-95 victory over the Spurs.

Williamson and Saddiq Bey shared the game-high with 24 points apiece as the Pelicans secured their second straight win. Prior to Friday, Williamson had recorded just one double-double this season, but he has now logged back-to-back outings with double figures in both points and rebounds. Over his past 10 contests, the 25-year-old has reached the 20-point mark eight times.