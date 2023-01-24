Williamson (hamstring) will be re-evaluated in two weeks.

Williamson was scheduled for a re-evaluation this week, and that evaluation reportedly indicated that he will require another in two weeks. Naji Marshall (toe), Jaxson Hayes and others should continue filling Williamson's vacated frontcourt minutes. Williamson's new timetable indicates a week or so into February would be his best-case scenario for a return at this point, though that is only the expected date of his next evaluation.