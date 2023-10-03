Williamson (hamstring) said Monday that he's been working this offseason to be "unguardable," and he appears to be fully healthy heading into training camp, Rod Walker of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports. "This was the first summer where we've seen Zion really take his profession seriously like that and invest it off the court on his own in a way that I think is meaningful," Pelicans vice president of basketball operations David Griffin said, regarding Williamson's offseason work. "I don't want too much to be made about being in our gym. I want it to be that he found a level of commitment that was important."

Since being selected with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, Williamson has suited up for just 114 games, including just 29 over the past two seasons. He missed the final 46 games of the 2022-23 campaign due to a hamstring injury, but after extended time off to get healthy and rededicate himself to basketball this summer, Williamson appears set to open camp with no restrictions. Staying healthy will likely remain an annual concern for Williamson, but when available, the 23-year-old has been a dominant force in the paint while also showcasing above-average skills as a passer. Heading into the first season of his five-year, $197 million contract extension, Williamson remains the Pelicans' most important long-term building block despite the somewhat turbulent start to his career.