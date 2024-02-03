Williamson (foot) is available for Friday's game against the Spurs.
Williamson will be returning from a one-game absence in a highly anticipated matchup against Victor Wembanyama. There's no word of any restrictions for Williamson, and that's good news for New Orleans considering they will be shorthanded with Larry Nance (ankle) and Herbert Jones (thigh) sidelined.
More News
-
Pelicans' Zion Williamson: Iffy for Friday•
-
Pelicans' Zion Williamson: Partial participant in practice•
-
Pelicans' Zion Williamson: Won't play Wednesday•
-
Pelicans' Zion Williamson: Late addition to injury report•
-
Pelicans' Zion Williamson: Posts 26 points in defeat•
-
Pelicans' Zion Williamson: Gets buckets in loss•