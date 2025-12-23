Pelicans' Zion Williamson: Available for Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Williamson is not on the injury report for Tuesday's game against the Cavaliers.
This is a pleasant surprise for Williamson's fantasy managers, as it's a rare sight to see him suit up for both legs of a back-to-back set. Herbert Jones (ankle) is sitting out Tuesday, so the Pelicans may not have had the luxury of resting Williamson, who played 25 minutes Monday. He'll likely have his minutes monitored again Tuesday and come off the bench for a fourth straight game.
