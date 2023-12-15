Williamson (ankle) is available for Friday's game against the Hornets, Christian Clark of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Williamson missed Wednesday's game against Washington due to a left ankle sprain, and he was probable ahead of Friday's matchup. However, he participated in the Pelicans' morning shootaround and has been cleared to return to game action following a minimal absence. Over his last seven appearances, the 23-year-old has averaged 22.4 points, 4.9 rebounds and 4.9 assists in 30.0 minutes per game.