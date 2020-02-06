Play

Williamson (toe) will be made available for Thursday's game against Chicago.

Williamson came away from Tuesday's tilt with Milwaukee with a minor right toe sprain, though the injury clearly won't limit his availability. The rookie phenom has averaged 19.6 points, 8.0 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 27.1 minutes across seven appearances, all of which have been starts.

