Pelicans' Zion Williamson: Available to play
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Williamson (hamstring) will be available to play Wednesday against the Nuggets.
This will be Williamson's first game since Nov. 2, so he'll likely have some minutes restrictions in his first game back from an eight-game absence. Yves Missi will likely return to the second unit with Williamson active and Derik Queen's usage will dip.
