Williamson (thumb) will return Tuesday against the Hawks, Jennifer Hale of Fox Sports New Orleans reports.

As expected, Williamson is making his return from a three-game absence due to a sprained right thumb. He's not expected to be on a minutes limit, and he could take on more offensive responsibilities with Brandon Ingram (toe) sidelined. In March, Williamson averaged 28.7 points, 7.1 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.0 steals in 32.6 minutes.