Pelicans coach Willie Green said Thursday that Williamson (ankle) "is doing fine" and his ankle is not expected to be a long-term problem, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports.

Williamson exited Wednesday's preseason matchup with the Heat in the second quarter with an ankle injury. This is concerning, because the third-year phenom has missed significant time due to injuries in his first two seasons. However, Williamson is listed as day-to-day and not expected to miss the regular-season opener on Oct. 19.