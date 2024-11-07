Williamson (thigh) will start the second half of Wednesday's game against the Cavaliers, Jim Eichenhofer of the Pelicans' official site reports.
Williamson left Wednesday's game with left thigh soreness and, after spending some time in the locker room, has returned to the contest. Williamson's return could mean fewer minutes for Jeremiah Robinson-Earl and Javonte Green.
