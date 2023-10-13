Williamson finished with four points (2-3 FG), four rebounds and two assists across 22 minutes in Thursday's 120-87 preseason loss to the Rockets.

Williamson didn't have many touches on offense and struggled to get things going in a game where the Pelicans lost by 33 points. However, Williamson simply needs to remain healthy in order to open the season fully available for New Orleans, and in that regard, he's trending in the right direction.