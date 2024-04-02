Williamson amassed 30 points (10-20 FG, 10-13 FT), two rebounds, five assists and one steal over 37 minutes during Monday's 124-111 loss to Phoenix.
Williamson could not duel against the scoring masterclass of Devin Booker (52 points, 19-28 FG), although Williamson still finished with his 12th 30-point game of the season. Notably, the 23-year-old is shooting a mediocre 60.5 percent at the rim this season, which ranks in the 55th percentile among all players.
