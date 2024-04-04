Williamson generated 15 points (7-16 FG, 1-4 FT), five assists, two rebounds, two steals and a block during 29 minutes of Wednesday's 117-108 loss to the Magic. He didn't play the final 7:24 due to a finger injury, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports.

Williamson took a brief trip to the locker room earlier in the contest after a collision with Gary Harris but the incident appears to be unrelated to the finger issue. Instead, as Andrew Lopez of ESPN.com later reported, Williamson tweaked it on a block attempt then hurt it again on a dunk early in the fourth quarter. The lessened workload meant Williamson scored fewer than 20 points for just the second time in his last 14 appearances. Fantasy managers should be on the lookout for an injury update ahead of the Pelicans matchup with San Antonio on Friday.