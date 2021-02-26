Williamson had 34 points (15-26 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-5 FT), eight rebounds, six assists, one steal and one block in Thursday's loss to Milwaukee.

Williamson continues to expand his offensive package, as he's handed out at least four assists in six consecutive games dating back to Feb. 16. In that span, the 2019 No. 1 pick is averaging a well-rounded 30.7 points, 7.0 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game, though he's still not adding much value on the defensive end (0.8 SPG; 0.5 BPG). Even so, Williamson has grown into one of the league's elite scorers around the rim, and his combination of volume and efficiency makes him the No. 1 fantasy contributor in the field goal percentage category.