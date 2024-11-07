Williamson chipped in 29 points (9-18 FG, 11-13 FT), eight rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal in 29 minutes during Wednesday's 131-122 loss to Cleveland.

The 24-year-old forward missed the prior two games due to thigh and hamstring soreness, and it looked like Williamson may have returned too soon when he played only 10 minutes in the first half before heading to the locker room to get his thigh checked out. He was back on the court to begin the second half though, and he nearly single-handedly kept the Pelicans in the game by pouring in 23 points after the break. Injuries remain the biggest concern with Williamson, who has suited up for only six of New Orleans' first nine contests, but he's on pace for career-best production in rebounds (8.0 per game), assists (5.3) and blocks (1.2), and his 22.7 points a game should rise along with his career-low 45.8 percent shooting from the floor if he can stay in the lineup and get into a rhythm.