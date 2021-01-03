Williamson had 21 points (7-12 FG, 7-10 FT), seven rebounds, an assist and a blocked shot across 33 minutes in Saturday's 120-116 win over the Raptors.

After a lukewarm evening on New Year's Eve, Williamson went back to his winning ways and stayed out of foul trouble in the process. The synergy between Brandon Ingram and Williamson will be the key to the Pelicans' success this season and will also determine their worth as fantasy options. Rather than siphoning each other's production, the tandem is producing solid, reliable floors over the first two weeks of the season.