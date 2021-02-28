Williamson scored 23 points (8-15 FG, 7-11 FT) to go along with 15 rebounds, five assists and one block across 35 minutes in Saturday's loss to the Spurs.

Williamson dominated the glass to rack up a career-high 15 rebounds, nine of which came on the offensive end of the floor. He also put together a relatively strong offensive night, though his struggles from the free-throw line continued as he's now shot 68.3 percent from the charity stripe across his last six games. Though he's averaging only 0.7 blocks per game, Williamson has swatted at least one shot in four consecutive contests.