Williamson (hand) returned to Tuesday's matchup against the Warriors, Andrew Lopez of ESPN.com reports.
Williamson briefly went to the locker room due to what appeared to be a hand injury. It seems like he's avoided a significant injury, as he's checked back into the game.
