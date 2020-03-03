Williamson has been cleared to play in both games of back-to-back sets going forward, Andrew Lopez of ESPN.com reports.

The Pelicans haven't had any back-to-backs since Williamson returned, but there is one upcoming, as New Orleans plays Tuesday against the Timberwolves and Wednesday against the Mavericks. According to Lopez, the medical team "will monitor what he can and cannot do minutes-wise." So it's possible Williamson will be given a reduced workload Wednesday to play it safe.