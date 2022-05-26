Williamson (foot) was cleared Thursday to return to full basketball activities, Andrew Lopez of ESPN.com reports.

After a long string of moved-back timelines and false starts, Williamson is finally healthy enough to resume playing basketball. He missed the entire 2021-22 campaign after breaking his foot in the offseason and revealing dealing training camp that he underwent surgery. It was initially believed that he could be ready for the start of the regular season, and things only got worse from there. He should enter next year fully healthy with an entire offseason to get back in shape and improve his skill. During his sophomore campaign, Williamson averaged 27.0 points, 7.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists while looking like one of the league's most dominant offensive forces in the paint. New Orleans is featuring a revamped cast around him, including the trade-deadline acquisition of CJ McCollum.