Pelicans' Zion Williamson: Cleared for contact
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Williamson (hamstring) has been cleared for contact and was able to get through some 1-on-1 work at Wednesday's shootaround, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports.
Williamson remains without an official timetable for his return, but being cleared for contact and ramping up to individual work are big steps in his recovery. We'll know he's close once he's cleared for 5-on-5 drills, but until that happens, we can assume he's week-to-week.
