Williamson (quad) will play during Monday's matchup against the Mavericks, Christian Clark of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Williamson has missed two of the past four games due to a quad issue but has yet to miss two games in a row this season -- a miracle for fantasy managers. In eight appearances since Christmas, Williamson is averaging 21.0 points, 6.1 rebounds and 4.9 assists in 29.6 minutes.