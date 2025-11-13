The Pelicans announced Thursday that Williamson (hamstring) continues to progress well through his rehabilitation and has been cleared to resume on-court basketball activities with contact.

Will Guillory of The Athletic provided a similar report Wednesday indicating that Williamson was cleared for contact, and he was able to participate in some 1-on-1 drills during the Pelicans' morning shootaround that day. According to the Pelicans' latest announcement, Williamson's "return-to-play progression will be updated appropriately," so fantasy managers can operate under the assumption that he's still being viewed as week-to-week as he works his way back from a Grade 1 hamstring strain and won't be returning to action Friday versus the Lakers.