Williamson (illness) is available for Wednesday's game against the Pistons.

Williamson was added to the Pelicans' injury report Wednesday morning, but his illness won't prevent him from taking the floor. Since re-entering the starting lineup Dec. 29, Williamson is averaging 23.7 points, 5.8 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.2 steals across 12 games.

