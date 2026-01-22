Pelicans' Zion Williamson: Cleared to face Detroit
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Williamson (illness) is available for Wednesday's game against the Pistons.
Williamson was added to the Pelicans' injury report Wednesday morning, but his illness won't prevent him from taking the floor. Since re-entering the starting lineup Dec. 29, Williamson is averaging 23.7 points, 5.8 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.2 steals across 12 games.
