Williamson (foot) is available for Sunday's game against the Bulls, Erin Summers of Bally Sports New Orleans reports.

Williamson was considered a game-time decision for Sunday's matchup, but he's been cleared to suit up after participating in pregame warmups. Over his last four appearances, he's averaged 25.0 points, 7.0 assists and 5.8 rebounds in 35.0 minutes per game.