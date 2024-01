Williamson (quadriceps) has been cleared for Wednesday's game against the Warriors.

Williamson was unable to play Sunday against the Kings, but he's ready to return from a one-game absence and coach Willie Green didn't mention any restrictions. Over his last 10 games, Williamson holds averages of 19.6 points, 6.8 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 0.7 steals in 28.6 minutes per contest. Trey Murphy, Dyson Daniels and Naji Marshall will likely lose a bit of upside with Williamson back in the mix.