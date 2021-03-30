Williamson played 31 minutes and added 28 points (11-22 FG, 6-9 FT), eight rebounds, four steals and three assists in Monday's victory over the Celtics.

With his 28 points Monday, Williamson has scored 20 or more points now in 24 straight games. Even more impressive is his streak of hitting 50 percent or more of his shots which sits at 26 straight. Williamson is also making an impact on the defensive side of the stat sheet as he collected a steal in six of his last seven outings.