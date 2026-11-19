Williamson registered 24 points (9-14 FG, 6-9 FT), seven rebounds and one assist in 32 minutes during Wednesday's 122-109 loss to the Pistons.

Williamson was one of two New Orleans players to score in double digits in this game and ranked second in rebounds behind Saddiq Bey. Williamson has been available for all but one game this season and remains productive, having surpassed the 20-point mark in five of his last six appearances. The star forward is averaging 22.3 points and 6.1 boards per contest since the beginning of November.