Williamson had 26 points (10-20 FG, 6-6 FT), eight rebounds, three assists and two blocks across 36 minutes in Sunday's loss against the Pistons.

Williamson paced the Pelicans in scoring alongside Brandon Ingram with his third straight contests of 25-plus points, and the Duke product has reached that mark 13 times already. His role as the Pelicans' go-to player on offense most nights is not under question or threat by any means, and he should continue to be a popular pick across most formats on a nightly basis.