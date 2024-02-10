Williamson is listed as questionable for Saturday's tilt against the Trail Blazers due to a bruised left foot.

Williamson presumably picked up the injury in Friday's 139-122 loss to the Lakers. He accumulated 30 points (12-19 FG, 6-7 FT), nine rebounds, five assists, one block and one steal in 32 minutes in the contest. His status Saturday will seemingly depend on how his foot is feeling once he tests it out prior to tipoff. Naji Marshall (back) and Herbert Jones would be candidates for increased run at power forward if Williamson ultimately has to sit out.