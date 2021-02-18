Williamson had 36 points (12-18 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 11-15 FT), six rebounds, four assists and two steals in 34 minutes during Wednesday's 126-124 loss to the Trail Blazers.

The 20-year-old is averaging 29.6 points over the past seven games, and he's shooting 69.4 percent from the field during that stretch. Williamson is transforming into a dominant force in the New Orleans offense during his second season.