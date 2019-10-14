Pelicans' Zion Williamson: Continues preseason dominance
Williamson posted 22 points (8-11 FG, 6-8 FT, 0-1 3Pt), 10 rebounds, two steals and one assist in 31 minutes Sunday in the Pelicans' 123-114 preseason win over the Spurs.
Williamson's blend of strength and touch down low made him an unstoppable force during his lone season of college, and he's thus far faced little resistance in the paint from professional competition. Through three exhibition games, Williamson has averaged 23.3 points in 27.3 minutes while converting 71.4 percent of his shot attempts.
