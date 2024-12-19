Share Video

Williams (hamstring) was seen getting work off to the side of Thursday's shootaround, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports.

Williamson hasn't played since Nov. 6 due to a left hamstring strain but is expected to be re-evaluated in the next few days. While the 24-year-old forward continues to progress in his recovery, there is no indication he has been cleared for full-contact practice.

