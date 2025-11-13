The Pelicans announced Thursday that Williamson (hamstring) continues to progress well through his rehabilitation and has been cleared to resume on-court basketball activities with contact.

A similar update was reported Wednesday that stated Williamson was cleared for contact, and he was able to participate in some 1-on-1 drills. His "return to play progression will be updated appropriately," so fantasy managers can operate under the assumption that he's still week-to-week.