Williamson could face a minutes restriction if he's cleared to play Thursday against Utah, Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reports.

The Pelicans still have not made an official ruling on Williamson's status, but Haynes noted that he expect the rookie to be cleared to play. However, coach Alvin Gentry implied earlier in the day Thursday that Williamson -- who will go through warmups before a decision is made -- could be limited in his first game action since March. Williamson missed all three of the Pelicans' scrimmages due to an undisclosed personal matter.