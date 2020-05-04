During an April 30 conference call, Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry spoke on the possibility of Williamson facing a minutes restriction if the NBA returns to play this season. "We'll have those conversations," Gentry said. "Obviously, his health will be the number one priority, but the restriction was really off after his first 5-6 games. So, he was playing the minutes that he would normally play, considering with any situation really. But, it will be something that we talk about when we do resume and as far as how it looks for Zion from a minute standpoint, and we'll do that really with some of the other players."

At this point, it's unclear if the Pelicans will even have to cross this bridge, but if the league does resume regular-season play, Williamson would be in a unique situation. After missing the first several months of the season, he made his debut on Jan. 22 and hit the ground running, playing in 19 of the team's next 20 games. As Gentry noted, Williamson quickly shed his initial minutes limit and was routinely seeing 30-plus minutes beginning in early February. Prior to the suspension of the season on Mar. 11, Williamson held averages of 23.6 points, 6.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 29.7 minutes per contest (19 games). He scored at least 20 points in 14 of his final 15 games.