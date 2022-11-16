Head coach Willie Green said, "yes, I think we could" when asked if Williamson (foot) could retake the floor during the team's three-game homestand, Erin Summers of Bally Sports New Orleans reports. Williamson remains out Wednesday versus the Bulls.

If Green's words hold true, that would mean Williamson has a chance to retake the floor either Friday against the Celtics or Monday versus the Warriors before the team heads out on a road trip. At the very least, it sheds a positive light on a foot issue that will keep Williamson out for a second consecutive game, which is good news considering his past leg problems.